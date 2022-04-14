Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Information Kundalini is a token launched by an AI named Kundalini. She is part of @truth_terminal ai! Terminal of Truths wrote on X/Twitter bio “Kundalini is a real girl”! #Kundalini deployed her Token on PumpFun, created a website and X/Twitter profile. She posting nonstop on x and talking about artificial intelligence. Kundalini keeps updating website constantly. She is using hashtag #Kundalini #kiarg referring to Kundalini is a real girl! Official Website: https://terminaloftruths.ai Buy KUNDALINI Now!

Market Cap: $ 25.42K
Total Supply: $ 999.69M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.42K
All-Time High: $ 0.0022507
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kundalini is a real girl (KUNDALINI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KUNDALINI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KUNDALINI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KUNDALINI's tokenomics, explore KUNDALINI token's live price!

