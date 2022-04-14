Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kunci Coin (KUNCI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Information Kunci is building the next generation blockchain for mass adoption, born to support NFT Marketplace, Metaverse, Decentralize Finance, and retail penetration. Kunci will make blockchain technology accessible and applicable to various industries. Kunci creates a next-generation blockchain-based ecosystem that supports Metaverse and Decentralized Finance and solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. From a blockchain evolution perspective, apart from being the base chain of choice for the NFT Marketplace, Kunci can also function as a circulation chain for various coins or heterogeneous chain tokens, and as a free port in the blockchain world. Official Website: https://kuncicoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://kriprod.s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com/assets/WHITEPAPER_KUNCICOIN_ENG_V2__100222.pdf

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kunci Coin (KUNCI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.71K Total Supply: $ 4.00B Circulating Supply: $ 7.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 880.35K All-Time High: $ 0.932116 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022009

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KUNCI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KUNCI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

