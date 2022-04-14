Kumala Herris (MAWA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kumala Herris (MAWA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kumala Herris (MAWA) Information Kumala Herris is a satirical crypto project that brings together humor, politics, and blockchain innovation. Inspired by the hypothetical presidency of Kamala Harris, the project turns political quirks into a decentralized meme economy. With "executive orders" as NFTs and a tokenomics system based on "policy pivots," Kumala Herris invites users to laugh, trade, and engage in playful debates over governance proposals. It's a wild, decentralized "presidency" where every trade is a filibuster, every vote is a campaign, and the only thing more volatile than the market is the daily political

Kumala Herris (MAWA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kumala Herris (MAWA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.01K $ 5.01K $ 5.01K Total Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M Circulating Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.01K $ 5.01K $ 5.01K All-Time High: $ 0.00885213 $ 0.00885213 $ 0.00885213 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Kumala Herris (MAWA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kumala Herris (MAWA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAWA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAWA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

