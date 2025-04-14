KStarCoin Price (KSC)
The live price of KStarCoin (KSC) today is 0.00003678 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KSC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KStarCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KStarCoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of KStarCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KStarCoin to USD was $ +0.0000021666.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KStarCoin to USD was $ -0.0000192912.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KStarCoin to USD was $ -0.00006277804474757942.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000021666
|+5.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000192912
|-52.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006277804474757942
|-63.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of KStarCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KStarCoin is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will allow KStarLive to connect fans of Hallyu around the world to Korea. KStarCoin will be integrated into KStarLive's upcoming incentivized platform for our 8.5 Million subscribers. The project was born from our belief that fans should be rewarded for the value they add to the platform. Fans are currently posting high-quality content online, and getting no proper credit for it. In our blockchain users will be able to perform P2P transactions thanks to the use of smart contracts. Users can also crowdfund concerts, greets and meets, as well as other events. They can even buy the tickets for said events with KStarCoin. We are here to connect international fans with their stars.
