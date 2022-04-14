Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kronos Bot (KRON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kronos Bot (KRON) Information Kronos Bot ・The world's first WhatsApp Trading Bot, simplifying DeFi one message at a time. The top 10 Telegram trading bots have collectively generated over $281 million in revenue, marking the fastest revenue generation in the history of the space. Kronos Bot is now pioneering on WhatsApp, leveraging its 3 billion monthly users an audience primed for decentralization while seamlessly integrating product offerings for Telegram's 1 billion users. By uniting both platforms into a multi-platform ecosystem, Kronos Bot caters to diverse audiences, from newcomers to seasoned traders, unlocking unprecedented revenue potential and enhancing the trading experience across both WhatsApp and Telegram. Official Website: https://www.kronosbot.app/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kronosbot.app/

Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kronos Bot (KRON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.99K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.99K All-Time High: $ 0.00245845 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019989

Kronos Bot (KRON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kronos Bot (KRON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KRON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KRON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

