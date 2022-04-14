Kounotori (KTO) Information

We are a group of crypto-enthusiasts that have grown tired of rug-pulls, honeypots, and devs that, quite frankly, have no idea how to treat their community or their project. Although none of the core team have coding knowledge, we have the freedom to carefully choose the right people for the jobs needed rather than rely on the limitations of an in house team.

We aim to release a staking platform on the Ethereum blockchain. Staking Kounotori token will offer higher returns than other tokens staked on the platform.