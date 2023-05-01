Kortana (KORA) Information

What is Kortana Legacy?

Kortana Legacy is a 3rd-person shooter game that allows players to earn financial rewards through betting. With fast-paced action and competitive gameplay, players can stake their cryptocurrency to win big while battling it out in immersive, high-stakes battles.

