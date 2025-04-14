Konstellation Price (DARC)
The live price of Konstellation (DARC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DARC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Konstellation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.24 USD
- Konstellation price change within the day is -3.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DARC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DARC price information.
During today, the price change of Konstellation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Konstellation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Konstellation to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Konstellation to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-65.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Konstellation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
-3.30%
-0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built with Cosmos SDK. It is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industry with investors. Konstellation intends to be the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems through strategic inter-blockchain communications. The network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network's governance and transactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DARC to VND
₫--
|1 DARC to AUD
A$--
|1 DARC to GBP
￡--
|1 DARC to EUR
€--
|1 DARC to USD
$--
|1 DARC to MYR
RM--
|1 DARC to TRY
₺--
|1 DARC to JPY
¥--
|1 DARC to RUB
₽--
|1 DARC to INR
₹--
|1 DARC to IDR
Rp--
|1 DARC to KRW
₩--
|1 DARC to PHP
₱--
|1 DARC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DARC to BRL
R$--
|1 DARC to CAD
C$--
|1 DARC to BDT
৳--
|1 DARC to NGN
₦--
|1 DARC to UAH
₴--
|1 DARC to VES
Bs--
|1 DARC to PKR
Rs--
|1 DARC to KZT
₸--
|1 DARC to THB
฿--
|1 DARC to TWD
NT$--
|1 DARC to AED
د.إ--
|1 DARC to CHF
Fr--
|1 DARC to HKD
HK$--
|1 DARC to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DARC to MXN
$--