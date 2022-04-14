KongSwap (KONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KongSwap (KONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KongSwap (KONG) Information KongSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) launched in October 2024 on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), designed to revolutionize trading by enabling users to swap a variety of tokens directly from their wallets without intermediaries. KongSwap offers fast transaction speeds, low fees, and enhanced security through ICP’s infrastructure. However, it goes far beyond these basics, positioning itself as a "SuperDex" with advanced features and ambitious goals. Seamless Cross-Chain Trading: Utilizing ICP’s Chain Fusion technology, KongSwap supports bridgeless trading of native tokens from major blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This eliminates the need for third-party bridges, reducing risks and costs while boosting efficiency. High-Performance Stable Memory: With smart contracts capable of handling up to 400GB of stable memory, KongSwap powers sophisticated on-chain trading algorithms, prediction models, and real-time data processing—far exceeding traditional DEX limitations. Official Website: https://www.kongswap.io/ Buy KONG Now!

KongSwap (KONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KongSwap (KONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.04M $ 18.04M $ 18.04M All-Time High: $ 0.04057868 $ 0.04057868 $ 0.04057868 All-Time Low: $ 0.01765518 $ 0.01765518 $ 0.01765518 Current Price: $ 0.01794325 $ 0.01794325 $ 0.01794325

KongSwap (KONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KongSwap (KONG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

