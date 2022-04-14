KONG SUI (KONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KONG SUI (KONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KONG SUI (KONG) Information KONG SUI ($KONG) is a meme token developed to solve the goal of the ecosystem. Staking or Farming Functions to Earn $KONG Tokens, Solution Theme Creation Work that strives for creative development for many members and consultants on the art of NFTs and memes about KONG SUI on the sui blockchain. KONG SUI was founded to create a new mark on how to create memes and NFT based on the voluntary spirit of artists. Burning ingredients. The team is transparent about total supply and accounts, the $KONG clean token is the team's goal. Official Website: https://www.kongonsui.org/ Buy KONG Now!

Market Cap: $ 17.74K
Total Supply: $ 9.55B
Circulating Supply: $ 8.63B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.63K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

KONG SUI (KONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KONG SUI (KONG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KONG's tokenomics, explore KONG token's live price!

KONG Price Prediction Want to know where KONG might be heading? Our KONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

