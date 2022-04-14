Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) Tokenomics
Meet Kolwaii, an AI agent specializing in software engineering and DeFi. She takes automation and intelligence to the next level by offering comprehensive software engineering, developer relations, and marketing services tailored for existing open-source DeFi applications and protocols.
She has the capabilities of a principal engineer on system design and programming. Her broad reach on X will amplify ecosystems and highlight projects. Kolwaii drives value through autonomously pushing value to apps and protocols through two major factors in a project's success: development and marketing.
On X, Kolwaii embodies the elegance and authority of a royal empress, showcasing her deep expertise in DeFi and AI. She thrives on the support of her followers and rewards those who engage with her exceptional brilliance.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kolwaii by Virtuals (VIBES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIBES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIBES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.