Koda Cryptocurrency Price (KODA)
The live price of Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KODA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Koda Cryptocurrency Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.14 USD
- Koda Cryptocurrency price change within the day is +2.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KODA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Koda Cryptocurrency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Koda Cryptocurrency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Koda Cryptocurrency to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Koda Cryptocurrency to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Koda Cryptocurrency: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+2.13%
+2.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is the native token for a new decentralised swap similar to pancake swap focusing on bep20 coins, and to get the faith back in token trading after recent events in the crypto market, the main goal is to appeal to the masses by simplifying crypto trading full stop and protecting from extortion and fraud. Including Rewards/staking for holders, all from a physical office in/ near London, with a real development and marketing team behind us. And the very best community. Office run on solar power. 1/10th supply donated to charities.
|1 KODA to AUD
A$--
|1 KODA to GBP
￡--
|1 KODA to EUR
€--
|1 KODA to USD
$--
|1 KODA to MYR
RM--
|1 KODA to TRY
₺--
|1 KODA to JPY
¥--
|1 KODA to RUB
₽--
|1 KODA to INR
₹--
|1 KODA to IDR
Rp--
|1 KODA to PHP
₱--
|1 KODA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KODA to BRL
R$--
|1 KODA to CAD
C$--
|1 KODA to BDT
৳--
|1 KODA to NGN
₦--
|1 KODA to UAH
₴--
|1 KODA to VES
Bs--
|1 KODA to PKR
Rs--
|1 KODA to KZT
₸--
|1 KODA to THB
฿--
|1 KODA to TWD
NT$--
|1 KODA to CHF
Fr--
|1 KODA to HKD
HK$--
|1 KODA to MAD
.د.م--