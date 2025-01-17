Kleverkid Coin Price (KID)
The live price of Kleverkid Coin (KID) today is 0.01290266 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kleverkid Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 102.60 USD
- Kleverkid Coin price change within the day is -17.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the KID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KID price information.
During today, the price change of Kleverkid Coin to USD was $ -0.00269404783872015.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kleverkid Coin to USD was $ -0.0003201330.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kleverkid Coin to USD was $ +0.0008645969.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kleverkid Coin to USD was $ -0.001776800509459598.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00269404783872015
|-17.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003201330
|-2.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008645969
|+6.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001776800509459598
|-12.10%
Discover the latest price analysis of Kleverkid Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-17.27%
-21.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kleverchain's OG meme coin
