Klaytn Price (KLAY)
The live price of Klaytn (KLAY) today is 0.231835 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KLAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Klaytn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 320.43K USD
- Klaytn price change within the day is +3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Klaytn to USD was $ +0.00795857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klaytn to USD was $ -0.0231134626.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klaytn to USD was $ +0.1652240518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klaytn to USD was $ +0.10242770415924536.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00795857
|+3.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0231134626
|-9.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1652240518
|+71.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.10242770415924536
|+79.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Klaytn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.17%
+3.55%
+7.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019, it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore. These business expansion activities are supported by the US$500m Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore-based non-profit organization established in August 2021. To learn more, please visit https://klaytn.foundation
|1 KLAY to AUD
A$0.37325435
|1 KLAY to GBP
￡0.1901047
|1 KLAY to EUR
€0.22487995
|1 KLAY to USD
$0.231835
|1 KLAY to MYR
RM1.0432575
|1 KLAY to TRY
₺8.2440526
|1 KLAY to JPY
¥36.0874361
|1 KLAY to RUB
₽23.8558215
|1 KLAY to INR
₹20.076911
|1 KLAY to IDR
Rp3,800.5731624
|1 KLAY to PHP
₱13.58321265
|1 KLAY to EGP
￡E.11.68216565
|1 KLAY to BRL
R$1.4049201
|1 KLAY to CAD
C$0.3338424
|1 KLAY to BDT
৳28.1864993
|1 KLAY to NGN
₦360.549792
|1 KLAY to UAH
₴9.7788003
|1 KLAY to VES
Bs12.51909
|1 KLAY to PKR
Rs64.6680549
|1 KLAY to KZT
₸122.9884675
|1 KLAY to THB
฿7.98207905
|1 KLAY to TWD
NT$7.62968985
|1 KLAY to CHF
Fr0.21096985
|1 KLAY to HKD
HK$1.8036763
|1 KLAY to MAD
.د.م2.3322601