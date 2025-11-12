Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 10.46K
Total Supply: $ 540.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 419.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.45K
All-Time High: $ 0.0080012
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001543
Current Price: $ 0

Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Information
Kitty Coin is a memecoin on the Solana network. Kitty Coin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond all the Dogs coins.
Official Website: https://kittycoinsolana.com/

Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of KITTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KITTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

