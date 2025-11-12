Kintsu is a liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid that transforms validator curation into a competitive governance game. Its mission is to strengthen Hyperliquid’s validator set and unlock new capital efficiency by turning staked HYPE into sHYPE — a fully composable liquid staking token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Kintsu is built on CoreWriter, Hyperliquid’s system contract for bridging HyperCore and HyperEVM. CoreWriter ensures that liquid staking is not siloed to the EVM layer: