Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 46.57 $ 46.57 $ 46.57 24H Low $ 49.62 $ 49.62 $ 49.62 24H High 24H Low $ 46.57$ 46.57 $ 46.57 24H High $ 49.62$ 49.62 $ 49.62 All Time High $ 53.2$ 53.2 $ 53.2 Lowest Price $ 29.91$ 29.91 $ 29.91 Price Change (1H) -1.76% Price Change (1D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) +36.41% Price Change (7D) +36.41%

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) real-time price is $47.72. Over the past 24 hours, SHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.57 and a high of $ 49.62, showing active market volatility. SHYPE's all-time high price is $ 53.2, while its all-time low price is $ 29.91.

In terms of short-term performance, SHYPE has changed by -1.76% over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and +36.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kintsu Staked Hype (SHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 289.33K$ 289.33K $ 289.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 289.33K$ 289.33K $ 289.33K Circulation Supply 6.06K 6.06K 6.06K Total Supply 6,062.319372680512 6,062.319372680512 6,062.319372680512

The current Market Cap of Kintsu Staked Hype is $ 289.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHYPE is 6.06K, with a total supply of 6062.319372680512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289.33K.