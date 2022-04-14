Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) Tokenomics

Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) Information

What is Kingdom of ANTs? Kingdom of ANTs (KOA) is a gamified DeFi platform, optimised for speed, flexibility, and ease-of-use. It is built on Solana, powered by yield-bearing NFTs and an integrated AI framework. Users can play and earn from various activities on KOA, besides staking $ANTC for APYs. What is Ant Coin ($ANTC)? Ant Coin ($ANTC) is KOA’s native currency, based on the SLP token standard. It’s a utility token that lets users perform a range of use-case. For example: Payments: The fees for ‘Activities’ in the Kingdom’s ecosystem are payable in $ANTC. Similarly, users can buy, sell, and transfer $ANTC like any other cryptocurrency. Staking: Users can earn staking rewards and APYs by locking $ANTC into dedicated on-chain vaults or smart contracts. Governance: After KOA’s transition to a Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO), $ANTC holders can participate in its distributed governance mechanism. When live, this system will use $ANTC holding as a key parameter to determine the user’s voting power. Airdrops & VIP Access: KOA’s circular economy and reward distribution mechanism will ensure consistent rewards and exclusive benefits for long-term $ANTC holders. For example, they will get priority access to future products, NFT collections, etc. What is KOA’s treasury management system? KOA has an AI-integrated treasury management system to ensure sustainable, long-term yields for users. Some of the main ways to ensure the Treasury’s sustenance and growth include: The proceeds from in-game NFT and asset sales will partially return to the Treasury. This will help create a circular economy, with a steady revenue stream. KOA will implement an algorithmic balancing system to invest a portion of the Treasury’s assets for profit generation. The portfolio will be accessible to the community via the Kingdom of ANTs website. Decisions regarding these investments will be made through community voting involving the DAO. AI plays a key role in KOA’s treasury mana

Official Website:
https://kingdomofants.io/
Whitepaper:
https://gitbook.kingdomofants.io/

Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 85.33K
$ 85.33K$ 85.33K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 48.11M
$ 48.11M$ 48.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 177.35K
$ 177.35K$ 177.35K
All-Time High:
$ 0.315881
$ 0.315881$ 0.315881
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0016044
$ 0.0016044$ 0.0016044
Current Price:
$ 0.00177347
$ 0.00177347$ 0.00177347

Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kingdom of ANTs ANT Coins (ANTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ANTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ANTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ANTC's tokenomics, explore ANTC token's live price!

ANTC Price Prediction

Want to know where ANTC might be heading? Our ANTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.