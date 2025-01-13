King Sugar Glider Price (KSG)
The live price of King Sugar Glider (KSG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.19K USD. KSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key King Sugar Glider Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.38 USD
- King Sugar Glider price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 699.19M USD
During today, the price change of King Sugar Glider to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of King Sugar Glider to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of King Sugar Glider to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of King Sugar Glider to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of King Sugar Glider: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-1.95%
-16.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KSG is more than just the cutest memecoin on Solana—it’s a revolution in the world of cryptocurrency where cuteness meets innovation. Built on the lightning-fast and scalable Solana blockchain, KSG is designed for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts who value community, creativity, and a little bit of fun in their financial journey. Why KSG? In a world full of serious and complex projects, KSG stands out with its irresistible charm. It’s designed to bring a smile to your face and remind you that crypto can be both profitable and enjoyable. Powered by Solana, one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains, KSG offers lightning-quick transactions and minimal fees, ensuring that your interactions are smooth and cost-effective. Accessible to All: KSG is designed to be approachable for everyone. With a low entry point and a strong presence on social media, it’s easy for anyone to join the KSG movement and start participating in the fun. Our Goals: Expand the KSG Ecosystem: We’re working on exciting developments like KSG-themed NFTs, exclusive merchandise, and community-driven projects that will enhance the KSG experience. While we’re a memecoin at heart, our team is dedicated to ensuring the long-term success and growth of KSG, with a clear roadmap that balances fun with strategic development. KSG isn’t just another token; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a movement that brings joy and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Get ready to embrace the future with the cutest token on Solana—because in the world of KSG, every day is a little brighter and a lot more fun.
