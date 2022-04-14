Kichi (KICHI) Tokenomics
Kichi (KICHI) Information
🔥 Kichi – The untamed spirit of the wild meets the future of blockchain! 🔥
Under the moonlight, this flame-tailed wolf embodies Solana’s fiercest and most loyal force. A guardian of courage, freedom, and decentralized power, Kichi is more than just a symbol—it’s a revolution.
🌕 Fearless, untamed, unstoppable—Kichi runs with the fire of innovation, breaking the chains of the old world and leading the pack into the decentralized future. With every step, it ignites the blockchain with unwavering strength and limitless potential.
Are you ready to embrace the wild and break the limits with Kichi? 🚀🔥
Kichi (KICHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kichi (KICHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kichi (KICHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kichi (KICHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KICHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KICHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KICHI's tokenomics, explore KICHI token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.