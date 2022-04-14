khaokheowzoo (KHEOWZOO) Information

kheowzoo是全球首个华语社区推动的CTO龙头项目。社区坚持长期主义建设，反对当下恶性PVP对meme文化的侵害。 以打造加密世界和谐共荣的文化家园为主旨，社区致力于“给所有流浪动物提供一个家，给所有无家可归的meme holder提供一个家”。我们呼唤广大热爱和平、热心建构文化社区的meme爱好者加入。

kheowzoo CTO: Home of Meme Animals! Led by a Chinese team as a CTO project, kheowzoo gives every meme animal a home and provides a place for crypto players tired of endless PVP. kheowzoo is the world's first CTO leading project promoted by the Chinese community. The community adheres to long-term construction and opposes the current vicious PVP infringement on meme culture. With the purpose of creating a cultural home for harmony and co-prosperity in the crypto world, the community is committed to "providing a home for all stray animals and a home for all homeless meme holders." We call on meme lovers who love peace and are enthusiastic about building cultural communities to join us.