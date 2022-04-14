KHADIJA (KHA) Tokenomics
KHADIJA (KHA) Information
The KHA Token is a unique meme coin that represents a Muslim girl and adheres to 100% halal standards, making it an ethical and community-focused cryptocurrency. It is designed to reflect and support the values of the global Muslim community, promoting principles of fairness, transparency, and halal business practices.
The token aims to provide a fun yet meaningful way for users to engage with cryptocurrency, knowing that it aligns with Islamic ethical standards. Through KHA Token, the project aspires to create a space where holders can feel confident that their participation in the crypto space is aligned with their faith and values.
Additionally, the token may serve as a community-building tool, where users can support halal initiatives, contribute to charitable causes, and partake in a growing ecosystem that respects Islamic principles in finance and commerce.
KHADIJA (KHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KHADIJA (KHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KHADIJA (KHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KHADIJA (KHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.