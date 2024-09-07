KEWL EXCHANGE (KWL) Tokenomics
What is KWL? KWL stands as the governance token empowering KEWL Swap. It was officially launched on September 7th, 2024, via a retrospective airdrop, rewarding users who have actively engaged with the protocol by either swapping tokens or providing liquidity.
The KWL token serves as the cornerstone for community governance within the KEWL Swap ecosystem. Token holders are vested with the authority to partake in pivotal decisions, ranging from the allocation of treasury funds to the implementation of future upgrades, all determined through a democratic governance voting system.
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KWL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KWL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
