Ketnipz Price (NIPZ)
The live price of Ketnipz (NIPZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.12K USD. NIPZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ketnipz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 121.54 USD
- Ketnipz price change within the day is -3.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.06M USD
During today, the price change of Ketnipz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ketnipz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ketnipz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ketnipz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ketnipz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-3.69%
-19.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The feel-good viral bean from TikTok, beloved by over 5 million fans worldwide, is embarking on an exciting new adventure on Solana! Ketnipz, the iconic meme sensation known for its charm, positivity, and humor, is now thriving in the Web3 space. This lovable character brings a fresh wave of joy to the blockchain. Don’t miss your chance to join the growing community and celebrate Ketnipz in its next big chapter.
