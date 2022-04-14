Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kendo AI ($REALKENDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) Information Kendo gives you a safe way to practice sales calls with AI, so you can get better without burning real leads. It’s like having a gym for your sales skills, and it’s super easy to use. We think this will make sales training faster and way more fun for everyone. Kendo lets you practice actual sales calls and conversations with a trained AI prospect, review and export your calls to show employers your skill level, train your own ai prospect to simulate any offer, vertical, or sales cycle. Official Website: https://kendo.ai/ Buy $REALKENDO Now!

Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kendo AI ($REALKENDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.97K $ 17.97K $ 17.97K Total Supply: $ 999.18M $ 999.18M $ 999.18M Circulating Supply: $ 986.53M $ 986.53M $ 986.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.20K $ 18.20K $ 18.20K All-Time High: $ 0.00306172 $ 0.00306172 $ 0.00306172 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) price

Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kendo AI ($REALKENDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $REALKENDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $REALKENDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $REALKENDO's tokenomics, explore $REALKENDO token's live price!

