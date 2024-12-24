Kawaii Islands Price (KWT)
The live price of Kawaii Islands (KWT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 117.49K USD. KWT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kawaii Islands Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 117.65 USD
- Kawaii Islands price change within the day is +8.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 308.17M USD
During today, the price change of Kawaii Islands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kawaii Islands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kawaii Islands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kawaii Islands to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kawaii Islands: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.93%
+8.26%
-2.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kawaii Islands is a NFT play-to-earn game that creates a fantasy universe on the cloud for multi players to experience a whole set of simulation gaming including designing, building, crafting, farming and social networking. Especially, by gamifying several DeFi mechanisms, Kawaii Islands will bring players a new dimension of mixed entertainment and earning. The project is a collaboration between Imba Games Studio, a leading game development studio with over 14 million customers from more than 6 years of game development experience and a new strategic partner Oraichain, the world’s first AI-powered data oracle and ecosystem for blockchains. After the official announcement of its development on August 4 2021, Kawaii Islands has been receiving positive reception from both investors and its base community, successfully raising 2.4 million USD in private token sale. On September 15 2021, Kawaii Islands launched its first pre-sale event for in-game assets and ended with a sell-out of 600 starter packs in less than 1 minute each lot. Another sell-out of 1500 packs followed a week after that on September 22.
