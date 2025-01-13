KarateCat Price (KCAT)
The live price of KarateCat (KCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.43K USD. KCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KarateCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.60 USD
- KarateCat price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KCAT price information.
During today, the price change of KarateCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KarateCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KarateCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KarateCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-26.99%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KarateCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-7.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wax on, wax off. Master the art of memecoin with $KCAT. $KCAT is set to become the next major memecoin on the Solana blockchain, distinguished by its noble mission to create a positive impact in the real world by supporting animals and pet-related charities. At the heart of $KCAT is a deep commitment to animal welfare, making it more than just a memecoin but a force for good. $KCAT offers a range of innovative features designed to ensure its success and create a lasting positive impact on the world. Here are the key features that set $KCAT apart: MarketCap-staged global charity and research initiatives that will grab the attention of millions of people Scarcity mechanism at the core of the project (staking with burning mechanism) Pre-agreed listings on top-tier exchanges No perpetual trading for the first stage. $KCAT NFT Series in partnership with celebrities One-year-long $KCAT airdrop campaign to attract millions of new holders Partnerships with the biggest crypto projects
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KCAT to AUD
A$--
|1 KCAT to GBP
￡--
|1 KCAT to EUR
€--
|1 KCAT to USD
$--
|1 KCAT to MYR
RM--
|1 KCAT to TRY
₺--
|1 KCAT to JPY
¥--
|1 KCAT to RUB
₽--
|1 KCAT to INR
₹--
|1 KCAT to IDR
Rp--
|1 KCAT to PHP
₱--
|1 KCAT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 KCAT to BRL
R$--
|1 KCAT to CAD
C$--
|1 KCAT to BDT
৳--
|1 KCAT to NGN
₦--
|1 KCAT to UAH
₴--
|1 KCAT to VES
Bs--
|1 KCAT to PKR
Rs--
|1 KCAT to KZT
₸--
|1 KCAT to THB
฿--
|1 KCAT to TWD
NT$--
|1 KCAT to CHF
Fr--
|1 KCAT to HKD
HK$--
|1 KCAT to MAD
.د.م--