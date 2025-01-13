Kapsa Price (KAPSA)
The live price of Kapsa (KAPSA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.87K USD. KAPSA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kapsa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 42.72K USD
- Kapsa price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 28.70B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KAPSA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAPSA price information.
During today, the price change of Kapsa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kapsa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kapsa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kapsa to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kapsa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kapsa, as described, is a KRC20 project that has been launched on the Kaspa blockDAG, aiming to address the complexities and perceived exclusivity of the Kaspa network by making it more accessible and beginner-friendly. The Kaspa blockDAG itself is known for its technical sophistication, employing the GHOSTDAG protocol, which is a generalization of the Nakamoto consensus designed to handle parallel blocks, leading to high block rates and instant transaction finality. However, this technical advancement can be off-putting for those new to cryptocurrency due to its complexity. Kapsa's initiative to be community-driven and fair-launched without pre-minting or pre-sales supports the ethos of inclusivity and fairness, encouraging broader participation without the pitfalls often associated with centralized token distribution. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the Kaspa ecosystem, which emphasizes decentralization, security, and scalability, aiming to be a leading Layer-1 solution. By focusing on creating an environment that's more welcoming to beginners, Kapsa could potentially increase adoption and understanding of the Kaspa technology, thereby highlighting its promising aspects in a more accessible manner.
