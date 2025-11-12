Kangarhold (KANGA) Tokenomics
Kangarhold is a meme-inspired crypto ecosystem built around the character KangaRHold (“Kanga” = short form; “Ranger” + “Hold”). The project explores internet culture through short-form video content such as funny animal moments, pranks, riddles, and gym clips published across its social channels. In addition to entertainment, Kangarhold actively collaborates with crypto-tools developing projects, including Anonymous Coding Cult (focused on Monero-based privacy tools) and supports early-stage blockchain projects, like a DEX tracker for Solana and Ethereum (to be launched). Revenue is generated through content, partnerships, and merchandise, then reinvested into platform development, token utility, awareness efforts, and community rewards.
Kangarhold (KANGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kangarhold (KANGA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KANGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KANGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
