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The live KAIRUNE by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.KAIRUNE market cap is 16,183.12 USD. Track real-time KAIRUNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live KAIRUNE by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.KAIRUNE market cap is 16,183.12 USD. Track real-time KAIRUNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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KAIRUNE Price Info

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KAIRUNE by Virtuals Logo

KAIRUNE by Virtuals Price (KAIRUNE)

Unlisted

1 KAIRUNE to USD Live Price:

$0.00001625
$0.00001625$0.00001625
-0.79%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:26:04 (UTC+8)

KAIRUNE by Virtuals Price Today

The live KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAIRUNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KAIRUNE.

KAIRUNE by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,183.12, with a circulating supply of 1.00B KAIRUNE. During the last 24 hours, KAIRUNE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KAIRUNE moved -0.85% in the last hour and +78.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Market Information

$ 16.18K
$ 16.18K$ 16.18K

--
----

$ 16.18K
$ 16.18K$ 16.18K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KAIRUNE by Virtuals is $ 16.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAIRUNE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.18K.

KAIRUNE by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.85%

-0.96%

+78.75%

+78.75%

Price Prediction for KAIRUNE by Virtuals

KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KAIRUNE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KAIRUNE by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KAIRUNE by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KAIRUNE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KAIRUNE by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE)

Kairune is the trust layer for AI agents that spend.

As autonomous agents start holding wallets and executing payments, the missing piece is portable, verifiable reputation — who can spend, how much, and under what rules.

Kairune gives every agent a live trust score built from real attestations, then lets you grant scoped spending permissions and revoke them instantly.

Live now: free trust console at kairune.online/app — no wallet required.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Robinhood Ecosystem

About KAIRUNE by Virtuals

What is KAIRUNE by Virtuals's current price?

KAIRUNE by Virtuals trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -0.96% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KAIRUNE?

With a market cap of $16183.12, KAIRUNE is ranked #7537 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does KAIRUNE by Virtuals generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KAIRUNE?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

KAIRUNE by Virtuals fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does KAIRUNE by Virtuals compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KAIRUNE?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KAIRUNE behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KAIRUNE by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:26:04 (UTC+8)

KAIRUNE by Virtuals (KAIRUNE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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