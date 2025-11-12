Kaboom ($KABOOM) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain via Pump.fun, inspired by the fearless trader archetype. Mr. Kaboom is a legendary dip buyer who lives by one motto: "Buy, Buy, and Buy." The token pays tribute to the relentless optimism of crypto degens, using humor and culture as its fuel. With no roadmap, no presale, and full transparency, Kaboom represents a pure fair-launch, community-driven meme token rooted in explosive market energy.