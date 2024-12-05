Justice For Pizza Guy (PIZZAGUY) Tokenomics
$PIZZAGUY is a community-driven cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain. Initially launched as a meme token on December 5, 2024, it transitioned to community governance after the departure of its original developer. The project’s primary goal is to restore trust among its holders while fostering transparency, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.
$PIZZAGUY leverages Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure to provide seamless trading and potential utility within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The project is driven by an active and engaged community that collectively determines its future direction through transparent governance practices.
The token’s roadmap includes plans to expand utility beyond trading by exploring staking mechanisms, decentralized applications, and partnerships within the Solana ecosystem. $PIZZAGUY aims to combine the viral appeal of meme tokens with a robust, community-focused foundation to deliver long-term value for its holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of Justice For Pizza Guy (PIZZAGUY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIZZAGUY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIZZAGUY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
