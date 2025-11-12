Elizabeth is Solana’s meme cat, gentle, sweet, and a little chubby, loved by the community as the official mascot of Solana. She represents the fun side of crypto culture, bringing people together with her charm and personality, while showing that Solana is not only about technology but also about creativity, community, and joy. Elizabeth is also a charity token, with part of the revenue used to support shelters.🐈‍⬛