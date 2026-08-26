What is the real-time price of just buy 1bnb today?

The live price of just buy 1bnb stands at $, moving -3.71% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for 1BNB?

1BNB has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is just buy 1bnb showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is 1BNB currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests 1BNB is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of just buy 1bnb?

With a market cap of $21120, just buy 1bnb is ranked #7239, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has 1BNB seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does just buy 1bnb compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.00437486, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence 1BNB's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes), and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.