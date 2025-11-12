JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN) Tokenomics
JunkCoin - the Original Name of Dogecoin, often recognised as the 'Grandfather of Memecoins’ JunkCoin Doge Real Name References https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=194756.0 ## What Is JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN)? $JUNKCOIN is the grandfather of Doge, it has real history and is the OG of OGs, it's one of the first memecoins ever created. Brief explanation of doge family tree to understand it's history: Junkcoin is the parent of Luckycoin and Bellscoin, whose forks ultimately led to the creation of Dogecoin. A fork means the coin was created by copying and modifying the Bitcoin code. JUNKCOIN was forked from Bitcoin's codebase back in the early days. This implies both Dogecoin and junkcoin share similar technical DNA with Bitcoin and junkcoin is the grandfather of doge. Meaning OG DOGE is actually junkcoin, it's original chain became dormant but today reborned on solana ! Created as a joke in 2013 "Designed to fail", but it ironically failed to fail"
Understanding the tokenomics of JunkCoin Doge Real Name (JUNKCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JUNKCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JUNKCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
