The live Judge MENTAL price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MENTAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MENTAL price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Judge MENTAL price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MENTAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MENTAL price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MENTAL

MENTAL Price Info

MENTAL Official Website

MENTAL Tokenomics

MENTAL Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Judge MENTAL Logo

Judge MENTAL Price (MENTAL)

Unlisted

1 MENTAL to USD Live Price:

--
----
-24.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:38:24 (UTC+8)

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.46%

-24.50%

-23.20%

-23.20%

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MENTAL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MENTAL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MENTAL has changed by -1.46% over the past hour, -24.50% over 24 hours, and -23.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Market Information

$ 12.82K
$ 12.82K$ 12.82K

--
----

$ 12.82K
$ 12.82K$ 12.82K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

999,985,149.5639024
999,985,149.5639024 999,985,149.5639024

The current Market Cap of Judge MENTAL is $ 12.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MENTAL is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999985149.5639024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.82K.

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Judge MENTAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Judge MENTAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Judge MENTAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Judge MENTAL to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-24.50%
30 Days$ 0-92.90%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Judge MENTAL (MENTAL)

A true CLM (Community Led Meme).
The idea for Judge $MENTAL came from "Mike Gee". It was his concept and his visuals that gave us the idea to push this to market. A true community members idea that we brought to market, showing that $MLMX and its whole ecosystem is driven in part by its community members ideas.

30% of $MENTAL supply is staked on the MLMX Centralized Exchange for 1 year staking periods. This keeps the floor protected at all times and helps build value over time for future value reporting for Legal X Global LLC.

In the volatile underbelly of the crypto universe, where moonshots collide with rug pulls and diamond hands tremble under the weight of red candles, there reigns a fearsome arbiter of sanity: Judge $MENTAL.

This wild-haired, bug-eyed jurist, with his robe billowing like a bear market cape and his gavel poised to smash delusions, presides over the Court of Crypto Derangement. Legend has it that Judge $MENTAL was once a mild-mannered trader named Judd Mental, who snapped after one too many 100x pumps followed by soul-crushing dumps.

His hair fried from staring at charts 24/7, he ascended to the bench, vowing to judge the mental fortitude of all who dare enter the arena. "Order in the court!" he bellows, pointing an accusatory finger at FOMO-stricken noobs and overleveraged degens alike.

Cases flood his docket daily:

The FOMO Felon: A trader who YOLO'd their life savings into a cat-themed meme coin at ATH. Verdict: Guilty! Sentence: 10 years of paper-handing therapy, paid in $MENTAL tokens.

The Rug Pull Victim: A hopeful investor scammed by a shady dev team. Verdict: Innocent by insanity! Reward: Airdropped $MENTAL to rebuild their shattered psyche.

The HODL Heretic: One who sells too early, missing the lambo. Verdict: Contempt of gains! Penalty: Forced to watch green candles from the sidelines.

But Judge $MENTAL isn't all hammer and no heart. His $MENTAL token isn't just currency—it's a measure of mental resilience. Stack enough through wise (or wildly lucky) trades, and you unlock "Enlightened Insanity," where losses feel like wins and dips are just setups for epic comebacks. In a world gone mad with greed and memes, Judge $MENTAL reminds us: Before you ape in, ask yourself—are you mentally prepared? Or will the gavel fall on you next?

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Resource

Official Website

Judge MENTAL Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Judge MENTAL.

Check the Judge MENTAL price prediction now!

MENTAL to Local Currencies

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MENTAL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Judge MENTAL (MENTAL)

How much is Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) worth today?
The live MENTAL price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MENTAL to USD price?
The current price of MENTAL to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Judge MENTAL?
The market cap for MENTAL is $ 12.82K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MENTAL?
The circulating supply of MENTAL is 999.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MENTAL?
MENTAL achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MENTAL?
MENTAL saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MENTAL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MENTAL is -- USD.
Will MENTAL go higher this year?
MENTAL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MENTAL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:38:24 (UTC+8)

Judge MENTAL (MENTAL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,373.55
$110,373.55$110,373.55

-1.01%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,909.66
$3,909.66$3,909.66

-1.06%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02591
$0.02591$0.02591

-29.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.50
$193.50$193.50

-1.65%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.2017
$3.2017$3.2017

+22.29%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,909.66
$3,909.66$3,909.66

-1.06%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$110,373.55
$110,373.55$110,373.55

-1.01%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$193.50
$193.50$193.50

-1.65%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5501
$2.5501$2.5501

-2.90%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19195
$0.19195$0.19195

+0.43%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7472
$0.7472$0.7472

+2,888.80%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001937
$0.00001937$0.00001937

+285.08%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00607
$0.00607$0.00607

+203.50%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000018991
$0.00000000000018991$0.00000000000018991

+232.94%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00898
$0.00898$0.00898

+79.60%