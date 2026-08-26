JPMorgan Chase xStock Price Today

The live JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) price today is $ 356.47, with a 1.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current JPMX to USD conversion rate is $ 356.47 per JPMX.

JPMorgan Chase xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 373,264, with a circulating supply of 1.05K JPMX. During the last 24 hours, JPMX traded between $ 355.57 (low) and $ 364.7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 368.86, while the all-time low was $ 263.62.

In short-term performance, JPMX moved +0.06% in the last hour and -1.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 519.55.

JPMorgan Chase xStock (JPMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 373.26K$ 373.26K $ 373.26K Volume (24H) $ 519.55$ 519.55 $ 519.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.17M$ 99.17M $ 99.17M Circulation Supply 1.05K 1.05K 1.05K Total Supply 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167 278,196.2170272167

The current Market Cap of JPMorgan Chase xStock is $ 373.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 519.55. The circulating supply of JPMX is 1.05K, with a total supply of 278196.2170272167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.17M.