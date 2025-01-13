JOSH Price (JOSH)
The live price of JOSH (JOSH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.15K USD. JOSH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JOSH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 302.74 USD
- JOSH price change within the day is -23.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 938.85M USD
During today, the price change of JOSH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOSH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOSH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOSH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JOSH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
-23.72%
-10.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Josh (“The Strongest Man on Solana”) is a cryptocurrency designed to reward its holders with daily burns and to provide incentives to buy and stake the coin by doubling random purchases. Our mission is to create a transparent ecosystem that enhances trust between the founder and holders. The team has already taken steps to pursue innovative applications within the crypto space by creating a game associated with our coin. We are also working on an animated series that will outline the journey of Josh in an interactive way, providing engagement throughout the entire crypto space. This white paper outlines the key aspects of Josh Token, including its purpose, technology, and roadmap for growth.
