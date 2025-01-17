Jonny Five Price (JFIVE)
The live price of Jonny Five (JFIVE) today is 0.0017099 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JFIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jonny Five Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.30 USD
- Jonny Five price change within the day is +4.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Jonny Five to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jonny Five to USD was $ +0.0004172650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jonny Five to USD was $ +0.0009322342.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jonny Five to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004172650
|+24.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009322342
|+54.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jonny Five: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
+4.91%
+16.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A community token and meme coin built around the "jonny five" robot from the 80's hit movie "short circuit.
