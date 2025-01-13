Jones USDC Price (JUSDC)
The live price of Jones USDC (JUSDC) today is 0.910501 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jones USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.46 USD
- Jones USDC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JUSDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUSDC price information.
During today, the price change of Jones USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jones USDC to USD was $ -0.3220900929.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jones USDC to USD was $ -0.3042328010.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jones USDC to USD was $ -0.3849967291562257.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.3220900929
|-35.37%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3042328010
|-33.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3849967291562257
|-29.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jones USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
jUSDC is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP. These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors. - jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate - jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC. How do they work? The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following: 1. Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault. 2. The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position. 3. The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors. 4. The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral. The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JUSDC to AUD
A$1.47501162
|1 JUSDC to GBP
￡0.74661082
|1 JUSDC to EUR
€0.88318597
|1 JUSDC to USD
$0.910501
|1 JUSDC to MYR
RM4.10635951
|1 JUSDC to TRY
₺32.25905043
|1 JUSDC to JPY
¥143.4039075
|1 JUSDC to RUB
₽92.6890018
|1 JUSDC to INR
₹78.40324111
|1 JUSDC to IDR
Rp14,926.24351344
|1 JUSDC to PHP
₱53.37356862
|1 JUSDC to EGP
￡E.46.05314058
|1 JUSDC to BRL
R$5.57226612
|1 JUSDC to CAD
C$1.31112144
|1 JUSDC to BDT
৳111.56368753
|1 JUSDC to NGN
₦1,416.0111552
|1 JUSDC to UAH
₴38.66897747
|1 JUSDC to VES
Bs48.256553
|1 JUSDC to PKR
Rs254.68533972
|1 JUSDC to KZT
₸482.76584022
|1 JUSDC to THB
฿31.63080474
|1 JUSDC to TWD
NT$30.09205805
|1 JUSDC to CHF
Fr0.82855591
|1 JUSDC to HKD
HK$7.08369778
|1 JUSDC to MAD
.د.م9.18695509