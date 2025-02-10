Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie Price (JYAI)
The live price of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie (JYAI) today is 0.00004241 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.93M USD. JYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 88.50K USD
- Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie price change within the day is +18.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the JYAI to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+18.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
+18.43%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JERRY (JYAI) is a Matt Furie's artistic style; it features an AI-powered content creation hub that produces community-driven video series and art. Jerry the Turtle, created by Matt Furie, is a character inspired by Furie’s artistic style. JERRY is also an AI-driven meme coin with an ambitious vision. The goal is to establish an AI-powered production house dedicated to creating a video series or episodes featuring characters from Matt Furie’s universe alongside those from Jerry’s world. This unique blend of characters aims to produce the ultimate crypto-based series. Additionally, we are developing an app that will offer an exclusive, ad-free video series featuring characters from both Matt Furie’s creations and the Jerry Universe. Users will be able to download and share videos directly through the platform. But that’s not all! A special Jerry Art Panel will showcase original Jerry characters, artwork, and fan creations—free to explore, download, and share with the community.
