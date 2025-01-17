JennyCo Price (JCO)
The live price of JennyCo (JCO) today is 0.0079322 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JCO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JennyCo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 134.89K USD
- JennyCo price change within the day is -6.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JCO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JCO price information.
During today, the price change of JennyCo to USD was $ -0.000544930988622633.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JennyCo to USD was $ +0.0017197279.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JennyCo to USD was $ +0.0137105974.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JennyCo to USD was $ +0.003962227511238973.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000544930988622633
|-6.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0017197279
|+21.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0137105974
|+172.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003962227511238973
|+99.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of JennyCo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
-6.42%
-34.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JennyCo has developed a secure app where users get rewarded for uploading their dynamic health data (genetics, medical history, wearable data, etc) and in which they have further options to either lease their health data to businesses and/or receive AI-driven personalized health insights and recommendations.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JCO to AUD
A$0.012770842
|1 JCO to GBP
￡0.006504404
|1 JCO to EUR
€0.007694234
|1 JCO to USD
$0.0079322
|1 JCO to MYR
RM0.0356949
|1 JCO to TRY
₺0.28198971
|1 JCO to JPY
¥1.234567608
|1 JCO to RUB
₽0.81622338
|1 JCO to INR
₹0.687007842
|1 JCO to IDR
Rp130.036044768
|1 JCO to PHP
₱0.46482692
|1 JCO to EGP
￡E.0.399703558
|1 JCO to BRL
R$0.048069132
|1 JCO to CAD
C$0.011422368
|1 JCO to BDT
৳0.964396876
|1 JCO to NGN
₦12.33615744
|1 JCO to UAH
₴0.334580196
|1 JCO to VES
Bs0.4283388
|1 JCO to PKR
Rs2.212607868
|1 JCO to KZT
₸4.2080321
|1 JCO to THB
฿0.273026324
|1 JCO to TWD
NT$0.261048702
|1 JCO to CHF
Fr0.007218302
|1 JCO to HKD
HK$0.061712516
|1 JCO to MAD
.د.م0.079797932