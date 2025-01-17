Jellyfish Mobile Price (JFISH)
The live price of Jellyfish Mobile (JFISH) today is 0.0393091 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JFISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jellyfish Mobile Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.70K USD
- Jellyfish Mobile price change within the day is -2.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JFISH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JFISH price information.
During today, the price change of Jellyfish Mobile to USD was $ -0.00081213944769194.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jellyfish Mobile to USD was $ -0.0108672758.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jellyfish Mobile to USD was $ -0.0139471281.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jellyfish Mobile to USD was $ -0.00798480083684933.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00081213944769194
|-2.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0108672758
|-27.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0139471281
|-35.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00798480083684933
|-16.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jellyfish Mobile: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.54%
-2.02%
-3.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our Mission At Jellyfish Mobile, our mission is to redefine the boundaries of mobile communication by intertwining the innovation of Web3 technologies with the familiarity of the current telecom infrastructure. Harnessing our pioneering Wallet-On-SIM technology, we have enabled a cold-wallet to operate directly on a SIM card, ensuring it remains isolated from the host device, providing unparalleled security in mobile-based asset storage. We aim to empower individuals, giving them unequivocal digital identity ownership, thus ensuring heightened security and paving the way for a decentralized and transparent mobile future. Our commitment is steadfast: to craft a platform where users are not only shielded from looming threats like SIM-Swap attacks but are also effortlessly integrated into the expansive Web3 ecosystem. Through this synergistic melding of groundbreaking blockchain solutionsand trusted mobile technologies, we are shaping a future where mobile users no longer just communicate but truly own and control their digital experiences.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JFISH to AUD
A$0.063287651
|1 JFISH to GBP
￡0.032233462
|1 JFISH to EUR
€0.038129827
|1 JFISH to USD
$0.0393091
|1 JFISH to MYR
RM0.17689095
|1 JFISH to TRY
₺1.397438505
|1 JFISH to JPY
¥6.118068324
|1 JFISH to RUB
₽4.04490639
|1 JFISH to INR
₹3.404561151
|1 JFISH to IDR
Rp644.411372304
|1 JFISH to PHP
₱2.30351326
|1 JFISH to EGP
￡E.1.980785549
|1 JFISH to BRL
R$0.238213146
|1 JFISH to CAD
C$0.056605104
|1 JFISH to BDT
৳4.779200378
|1 JFISH to NGN
₦61.13351232
|1 JFISH to UAH
₴1.658057838
|1 JFISH to VES
Bs2.1226914
|1 JFISH to PKR
Rs10.964880354
|1 JFISH to KZT
₸20.85347755
|1 JFISH to THB
฿1.353019222
|1 JFISH to TWD
NT$1.293662481
|1 JFISH to CHF
Fr0.035771281
|1 JFISH to HKD
HK$0.305824798
|1 JFISH to MAD
.د.م0.395449546