JAW Price (JAW)
The live price of JAW (JAW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.26K USD. JAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JAW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.12 USD
- JAW price change within the day is -0.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.58M USD
Get real-time price updates of the JAW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of JAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JAW to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-94.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JAW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.89%
-19.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Jaw is a meme coin based on a playful little shark. It aims to engage the cryptocurrency community through its unique branding and themes derived from internet culture. The project encourages participation and interaction among users, creating a space for fun and creativity within the crypto ecosystem. By focusing on community-driven initiatives, Jaw seeks to carve out its niche in the growing world of meme coins.
