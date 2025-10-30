jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.954167 $ 0.954167 $ 0.954167 24H Low $ 0.996431 $ 0.996431 $ 0.996431 24H High 24H Low $ 0.954167$ 0.954167 $ 0.954167 24H High $ 0.996431$ 0.996431 $ 0.996431 All Time High $ 1.062$ 1.062 $ 1.062 Lowest Price $ 0.35345$ 0.35345 $ 0.35345 Price Change (1H) +0.17% Price Change (1D) -0.31% Price Change (7D) +0.56% Price Change (7D) +0.56%

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) real-time price is $0.976819. Over the past 24 hours, JUSD traded between a low of $ 0.954167 and a high of $ 0.996431, showing active market volatility. JUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35345.

In terms of short-term performance, JUSD has changed by +0.17% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and +0.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 688.89K$ 688.89K $ 688.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 688.89K$ 688.89K $ 688.89K Circulation Supply 705.24K 705.24K 705.24K Total Supply 705,238.0507471709 705,238.0507471709 705,238.0507471709

The current Market Cap of jAsset jUSD is $ 688.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JUSD is 705.24K, with a total supply of 705238.0507471709. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 688.89K.