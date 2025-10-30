Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00464997$ 0.00464997 $ 0.00464997 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.41% Price Change (1D) -11.02% Price Change (7D) -45.16% Price Change (7D) -45.16%

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, JAKPOT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. JAKPOT's all-time high price is $ 0.00464997, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JAKPOT has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -11.02% over 24 hours, and -45.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jakpot Games (JAKPOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.69K$ 63.69K $ 63.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.69K$ 63.69K $ 63.69K Circulation Supply 987.66M 987.66M 987.66M Total Supply 987,658,173.308979 987,658,173.308979 987,658,173.308979

The current Market Cap of Jakpot Games is $ 63.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAKPOT is 987.66M, with a total supply of 987658173.308979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.69K.