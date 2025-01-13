Jaiho Crypto Price (JAIHO)
The live price of Jaiho Crypto (JAIHO) today is 0.00108616 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JAIHO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jaiho Crypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 529.26 USD
- Jaiho Crypto price change within the day is +24.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JAIHO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JAIHO price information.
During today, the price change of Jaiho Crypto to USD was $ +0.00021614.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jaiho Crypto to USD was $ -0.0001044046.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jaiho Crypto to USD was $ +0.0002173586.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jaiho Crypto to USD was $ -0.0009339198559922043.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021614
|+24.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001044046
|-9.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002173586
|+20.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009339198559922043
|-46.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jaiho Crypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+24.84%
+4.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JaiHo is India’s first community-based crypto project with low supply, which is deflationary over time. JaiHo’s unique revenue-sharing model includes a charity mission. We have built a community before releasing a token—No Big Promises, just a loyal Community to grow over time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JAIHO to AUD
A$0.0017595792
|1 JAIHO to GBP
￡0.0008797896
|1 JAIHO to EUR
€0.0010535752
|1 JAIHO to USD
$0.00108616
|1 JAIHO to MYR
RM0.0048985816
|1 JAIHO to TRY
₺0.0384826488
|1 JAIHO to JPY
¥0.1711462312
|1 JAIHO to RUB
₽0.1105385032
|1 JAIHO to INR
₹0.0935292376
|1 JAIHO to IDR
Rp17.8058987904
|1 JAIHO to PHP
₱0.0636706992
|1 JAIHO to EGP
￡E.0.0549379728
|1 JAIHO to BRL
R$0.0066472992
|1 JAIHO to CAD
C$0.0015640704
|1 JAIHO to BDT
৳0.1330871848
|1 JAIHO to NGN
₦1.689196032
|1 JAIHO to UAH
₴0.0461292152
|1 JAIHO to VES
Bs0.05756648
|1 JAIHO to PKR
Rs0.3038206752
|1 JAIHO to KZT
₸0.5759037552
|1 JAIHO to THB
฿0.0377331984
|1 JAIHO to TWD
NT$0.035897588
|1 JAIHO to CHF
Fr0.0009884056
|1 JAIHO to HKD
HK$0.0084503248
|1 JAIHO to MAD
.د.م0.0109593544