IX Swap Price (IXS)
The live price of IX Swap (IXS) today is 0.452852 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.48M USD. IXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IX Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 210.97K USD
- IX Swap price change within the day is +1.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 180.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the IXS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IXS price information.
During today, the price change of IX Swap to USD was $ +0.00480654.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IX Swap to USD was $ +0.0606711636.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IX Swap to USD was $ -0.0163433381.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IX Swap to USD was $ -0.1470732673597337.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00480654
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0606711636
|+13.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0163433381
|-3.60%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1470732673597337
|-24.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of IX Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.28%
+1.07%
-10.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IX Swap is the “Uniswap” for security tokens (STO) and tokenized stocks (TSO). IX Swap will be the FIRST platform to provide liquidity pools and automated market making functions for the security token (STO) & tokenized stock industry (TSO). The platform will be the first DeFi platform to facilitate the trading of security tokens through licensed custodians and security brokers which will provide actual ownership and claim over these real world assets.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IXS to AUD
A$0.7245632
|1 IXS to GBP
￡0.35775308
|1 IXS to EUR
€0.43473792
|1 IXS to USD
$0.452852
|1 IXS to MYR
RM2.03330548
|1 IXS to TRY
₺15.9403904
|1 IXS to JPY
¥71.17927736
|1 IXS to RUB
₽45.83767944
|1 IXS to INR
₹38.54676224
|1 IXS to IDR
Rp7,304.06349356
|1 IXS to PHP
₱26.5144846
|1 IXS to EGP
￡E.23.13168016
|1 IXS to BRL
R$2.79862536
|1 IXS to CAD
C$0.64757836
|1 IXS to BDT
৳54.17921328
|1 IXS to NGN
₦701.00583896
|1 IXS to UAH
₴19.05601216
|1 IXS to VES
Bs23.095452
|1 IXS to PKR
Rs126.31853688
|1 IXS to KZT
₸236.47478588
|1 IXS to THB
฿15.52829508
|1 IXS to TWD
NT$14.8082604
|1 IXS to CHF
Fr0.40303828
|1 IXS to HKD
HK$3.51413152
|1 IXS to MAD
.د.م4.56021964