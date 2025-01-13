ITEMVERSE Price (ITEM)
The live price of ITEMVERSE (ITEM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ITEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ITEMVERSE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 107.18K USD
- ITEMVERSE price change within the day is +3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ITEMVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ITEMVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ITEMVERSE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ITEMVERSE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-3.77%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+29.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ITEMVERSE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.70%
+3.55%
-9.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Combining games with crypto tokens to provide GameFi that guarantees fun and high profitability Each game added to the platform has a separate in-game currency, acquired through gameplay, and can be exchanged for ITEM or other game tokens through DEX.
