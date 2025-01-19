iOWN Price (IOWN)
The live price of iOWN (IOWN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IOWN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key iOWN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.90 USD
- iOWN price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IOWN to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of iOWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of iOWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of iOWN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of iOWN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of iOWN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
iOWN is a Blockchain-based Investment Platform launched to bridge the gaps between Investors and Businesses seeking funding. iOWN Platform is a marketplace where users can choose from the various investment options listed on the platform. The users will be able to use the iOWN Tokens to access the aforementioned service offering of the iOWN Platform and benefit from other services. The iOWN Platform shall provide its users information and details about the various investment opportunities including business location, domain, and expected ROI.
